Occidental Petroleum (OXY -4% ) is one of the S&P 500's five biggest losers after UBS analyst Lloyd Byrne downgraded shares to Sell from Neutral with a $12 price target, citing valuation concerns following November's record monthly gain.

Although Occidental generates "solid" free cash flow, Byrne believes all available FCF will be earmarked for debt reduction, so he does not see shareholders enjoying increased returns in the near term.

The company said in its latest 10-Q filing that it had amassed $35.9B in long-term debt as of Sept. 30, largely due to last year's $55B purchase of Anadarko Petroleum.

Byrne says OXY's current share price is discounting $53-$55/bbl WTI crude, which is "significantly above the forward curve," thus he sees "more compelling" investment opportunities in ConocoPhillips (COP -0.7% ), EOG Resources (EOG -0.7% ) and Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ +1.3% ).

Despite Occidental's 72% November rally, shares are still down 61% over the past year, while the energy ETF has lost 35% and the S&P 500 index has gained ~15%.