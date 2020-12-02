Kia Motors America sales declined 5.2% in November
Dec. 02, 2020 2:46 AM ETKia Motors Corporation (KIMTF)KIMTFBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Kia Motors America (OTCPK:KIMTF) units sales down 5.2% Y/Y to 47,897.
- YTD Kia sales dropped 5.6% to 532,341 units.
- November also saw an uptick in midsize sedan sales performance, with the all-new K5 posting an 8.1% Y/Y increase in a segment that experienced an 11% decrease in sales Y/Y.
- "Despite increased restrictions imposed nationwide due to the pandemic, Kia sales were brisk throughout November," said Bill Peffer, vice president, sales operations, Kia Motors America. "And just like with Telluride, dealers are reporting that 2021 Sorento models are being sold before they are unloaded off delivery trucks. As we move into the last month of 2020, we are confident that the increased attention generated by Sorento and the entire Kia model line-up will propel Kia well into the first quarter."