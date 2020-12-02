Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) has priced its underwritten public offering of 7M shares, consisting of 3.5M shares offered by the company and 3.5M shares by a fund affiliated with Newlight Partners at $37/share.

Sunnova and the selling shareholder granted the underwriters an option to purchase an additional 525K shares each.

Offering is expected to close on December 3.

Net proceeds will be ~$123.9M (or ~$142.6M if the underwriters exercise in full their option) and intends to use it for acquiring solar equipment

Sunnova will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares by the Selling Stockholder.

Sunnova intends to use the net proceeds from this Offering to acquire solar equipment, for the repayment of indebtedness, including to redeem ~$39M of the 9.75% convertible senior notes due 2025, excluding accrued and unpaid interest and for working capital purposes.

Previously: Sunnova to launch primary, secondary share offering (Nov. 30)