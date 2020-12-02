As part of the strategic partnership, Rolls-Royce (OTCPK:RYCEF) will transition a significant part of its engineering centre capabilities for Civil Aerospace in Bengaluru to Infosys (NYSE:INFY).

Infosys will provide a full range of high-end engineering and R&D services integrated with advanced digital service to Rolls-Royce.

Speaking about the partnership, Kishore Jayaraman, President, Rolls-Royce India & South Asia, said, "India has grown to become a key contributor to the Rolls-Royce global engineering ecosystem, delivering high levels of technical capability to support a broad range of complex business demands. Our vision is to continue this high capability engineering work in India, in partnership with Infosys. Infosys has been a valued partner to Rolls-Royce for many years, and we now look forward to building on this strategic partnership to secure the full range of our engineering capabilities here, while ensuring future growth potential for our engineering talent. We are committed to India and remain positive about the long-term prospects in this market."