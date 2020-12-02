Vodafone Business (NASDAQ:VOD) and RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) has inked a strategic partnership to create a new co-branded, cloud-based service that will be the lead Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solution for Vodafone Business, and also offer Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) to Vodafone Business customers.

The platform will be available to customers of all sizes offering all businesses benefits from next-generation communications and collaboration capabilities and will deliver flexible, easy to use and secure services.

“We're excited to partner with the leader in mobility and 5G to enable a ‘work from anywhere’ world with a new generation of cloud communications services,” said Anand Eswaran, RingCentral’s President and COO. “Mobility is critical to business success, and together with Vodafone Business, we will bring enterprise customers worldwide the capabilities they need, including team messaging, video meetings, and enterprise-grade voice services, to build the digital communications of the future.”

Vodafone Business and RingCentral will initially introduce new services to customers located in the United Kingdom and for Vodafone Business’ multinational customers in Europe in 2021.