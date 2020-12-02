Bentley Motors (OTC:BESR), a British luxury automotive company to deploy Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) cloud solutions to give its employees a 360-degree view of customers—connecting Bentley Motors' sales, service, and marketing organizations to deliver a white-glove, personalized experience to customers.

Bentley Motors continues to innovate while advancing its commitment to sustainability, recently announcing an all-electric lineup by 2030.

"Bentley Motors has defined automotive elegance and sophistication for more than a century," said Marc Benioff, Chair and CEO, Salesforce. "Now, as the company reimagines its business for the future, we're thrilled to help them deliver a next-generation of luxury mobility that's sustainable, connected, and completely personalized for every customer."