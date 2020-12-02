Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) has priced $1B of 3.400% notes due July 15, 2026 and may be redeemed in whole or in part at ORCC's option at any time at par plus a "make-whole" premium, if applicable.

The offering is expected to close on December 8.

Net proceeds will be used to pay down existing indebtedness under the Revolving Credit Facility, which matures on September 3, 2025 with respect to $1.295B of commitments, and on April 2, 2024, with respect to the remaining commitments and for general corporate purposes.