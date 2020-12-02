Walmart+ (NYSE:WMT) members will no longer have to spend $35 for next-day or two-day shipping as the service looks to better compete with Amazon Prime (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the coronavirus pandemic.

In fact, the number of online-only shoppers across the U.S. jumped 44% over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, according to the National Retail Federation.

The change, effective Friday, only applies to items on Walmart's website like toys, appliances and clothing, though groceries (which are delivered from stores) will still have the $35 minimum.

Subscribers: Walmart+ was launched just over two months ago, and while the retailer hasn't yet shared how many customers have joined, BMO Capital Markets estimates that as many as 19M U.S. households may have signed up based on a survey of about 1,000 U.S. shoppers. Amazon Prime had approximately 126M U.S. subscribers as of October, according to an estimate from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners.

Price breakdown: Walmart+ costs $98 a year or $12.95 a month compared with Amazon Prime, which costs $119 a year or $12.99 a month.