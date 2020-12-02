Cracker Barrel Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Dec. 02, 2020 12:08 PM ETCracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL)CBRLBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Cracker Barrel (NASDAQ:CBRL) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.43 (-80.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $638.88M (-14.7% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect comparable sale -37.3% (Restaurants -37.4%; Retail -38.6%); Operating margin expected to be -4.1%.
- Over the last 2 years, CBRL has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.