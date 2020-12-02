Bank of America likes Advance Auto and O'Reilly over Genuine Parts in auto retail reset
Dec. 02, 2020 2:04 PM ETGenuine Parts Company (GPC), AAP, ORLYGPC, AAP, ORLYBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Genuine Parts Company (GPC -4.6%) trades lower after taking on a two-notch downgrade from Bank of America straight to Underperform from Buy.
- "The stock currently trades at a P/E of about 19x our 2021E EPS estimate, which we view as fairly valued. Our price objective remains $106, which is based on a ’21E P/E of 20x, but given the run in GPC shares, we now see more potential upside opportunity in other stocks in our coverage universe."
- In particular, BofA see a better opportunity for investors with Buy-rated Advance Auto Parts (AAP -2.7%) and O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY -2.5%). "Both have relatively high exposure to the recovering pro customer base, while also having the benefit of strong cash flow generation throughout COVID-19 due to the strength in the DIY segment (to which GPC has minimal exposure). In the last two quarters, GPC's US automotive business through its NAPA brand has underperformed its peers on a same-store sales basis, and we view market share loss as a risk to GPC in the coming quarters," notes the firm.
