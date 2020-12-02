SPAC Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition launches $200M IPO

Dec. 02, 2020 3:40 PM ETEnovix Corporation (ENVX)ENVXBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor6 Comments
  • Delaware-based SPAC Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (RSVAU) priced its 20M units IPO at an offer price of $10/unit; each unit consisting of one share of common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant.
  • Each whole warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one share of common stock at $11.50/share.
  • Underwriters granted a 45-day option to purchase up to 3M additional units at IPO price.
  • Units commenced trading today (Dec.2)
  • Initial offer to close on Dec.4, 2020.
  • The company focusses on green energy, electrification, storage, Smart Industry (IoT), Artificial Intelligence and the new automated-manufacturing wave.
