SPAC Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition launches $200M IPO
Dec. 02, 2020 3:40 PM ETEnovix Corporation (ENVX)ENVXBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Delaware-based SPAC Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (RSVAU) priced its 20M units IPO at an offer price of $10/unit; each unit consisting of one share of common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant.
- Each whole warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one share of common stock at $11.50/share.
- Underwriters granted a 45-day option to purchase up to 3M additional units at IPO price.
- Units commenced trading today (Dec.2)
- Initial offer to close on Dec.4, 2020.
- The company focusses on green energy, electrification, storage, Smart Industry (IoT), Artificial Intelligence and the new automated-manufacturing wave.