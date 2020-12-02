Converge Technology Solutions acquires Workgroup Connections
Dec. 02, 2020
- Converge Technology Solutions (OTCQX:CTSDF) acquires Workgroup Connections, a technology solutions company.
- "The addition of Workgroup Connections marks another boost to Converge's already considerable array of cloud and software offerings. On top of its experience with big players in the current North American market, Workgroup Connections brings skilled resources who collectively hold over 80 certifications from partners who are currently driving innovation in IT – including AWS, IBM, and Microsoft – to our team. The technical and business resources of our newest Converge family member will provide specialized skill sets for our practice areas supporting our Central and Western regions." said Shaun Maine, CEO of Converge.