USANA inks strategic collaboration with Built Brands
Dec. 03, 2020 11:18 AM ETUSANA Health Sciences, Inc. (USNA)USNABy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- USANA Health Sciences (USNA +0.1%) entered into a strategic investment and collaboration with Built Brands, manufacturer and distributor of protein bars and made a minority equity investment in Built Brands.
- This will enable USANA to leverage Built Brands' expertise to accelerate the development, enhancement and expansion of USANA's offering of healthy nutrition bars that will be manufactured in USANA's new foods plant.
- "We look forward to collaborating with Built Brands and leveraging its expertise in the development of new and exclusive USANA products, starting with our upcoming Active Nutrition product line in 2021," CEO & board chairman Kevin Guest commented.