HD Supply Holdings Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Dec. 03, 2020 12:51 PM ETHD Supply Holdings, Inc. (HDS)HDSBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- HD Supply Holdings (NASDAQ:HDS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, December 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.47 (-53.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $834.34M (-49.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HDS has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward.