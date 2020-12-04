Denmark puts an end to North Sea oil and gas exploration
- Denmark, the largest producer of oil and gas in the EU, is putting an end to all oil and gas exploration and extraction in the North Sea by 2050 as well as canceling its latest licensing round.
- "We are now putting a final end to the fossil era," said Dan Jørgensen, Denmark's climate minister, The Nordic country agreed last year on one of the world's most ambitious climate targets of reducing emissions by 70% by 2030 and being climate neutral in 2050.
- Denmark currently has 55 oil and gas platforms, scattered across 20 oil and gas fields, and produced the equivalent of 103,000 barrels of oil and gas a day in 2019.
- The cancelled tender and an end-date in 2050 would translate into a total loss of 13 billion Danish crowns ($2.1B), according to a rough estimate from Denmark's Ministry of Climate, Energy and Utilities.
