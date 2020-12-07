NYT column prompts Mastercard to investigate allegations against Pornhub
- Mastercard (NYSE:MA) is investigating allegations against Pornhub.com after a NYT opinion piece written by Nicholas Kristof said many of the videos posted on the adult website depicted child sexual abuse and nonconsensual violence.
- "If the claims are substantiated, we will take immediate action," Mastercard said in a statement, while Pornhub denied the allegations, saying, "any assertion that we allow CSAM (child sexual abuse material) is irresponsible and flagrantly untrue."
- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government was also working with police and security officials to address the issues raised in the column as 20 MPs called for a crackdown on Pornhub, which is effectively based in Montreal.
- Billionaire investor Bill Ackman weighed in as well. "Amex, VISA (NYSE:V) and MasterCard should immediately withhold payments or withdraw until this is fixed. PayPal has already done so. Owners of these sites should be criminally prosecuted if this continues," he wrote on Twitter.
- PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) has already suspend cooperation with Pornhub, while American Express (NYSE:AXP) has a longstanding policy that prohibits card acceptance on digital adult content websites.