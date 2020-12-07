JinkoSolar Holding EPS beats by $0.21, revenue in-line
Dec. 07, 2020
- JinkoSolar Holding (NYSE:JKS): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.06 beats by $0.21.
- GAAP net income of $1M
- Revenue of $1.29B in-line.
- Quarterly shipments were 5,117MW, +53.8% Y/Y.
- Gross margin of 17.0%, compared with 17.9% in Q2 and 18.5% in Q3 2019.
- "For the full year 2020, we expect total solar module shipments to be in the range of 18.5 GW to 19 GW. By the end of 2020, we expect our in-house annual monocrystalline silicon wafer, solar cell and module production capacity to reach 20 GW, 11 GW and 30 GW, respectively," commented Mr. Kangping Chen, JinkoSolar's CEO.
