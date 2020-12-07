Gilead's tecartustm shows durable responses at one year follow-up in mantle cell lymphoma

Dec. 07, 2020
  • Kite, a Gilead Company (NASDAQ:GILD), announces follow-up results from the pivotal ZUMA-2 trial of Tecartus (brexucabtagene autoleucel, formerly KTE-X19) in adult patients with relapsed or refractory mantle cell lymphoma (MCL).
  • At a median follow-up of 17.5 months (n=60 evaluable for efficacy), 92% of patients had achieved a response, including 67% with a complete response (CR).
  • Secondary endpoints of median duration of response, progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS) all were not yet reached.
  • Among all efficacy-evaluable patients, 48% had ongoing responses at data cut-off.
  • Estimates for PFS and OS at 15 months were 59% and 76%, respectively.
  • The first 28 patients treated had a median follow-up of 32.3 months, and 39% of these remain in remission with no further therapy.
  • Among all patients (n=68), Grade 3 or higher cytokine release syndrome and neurologic events occurred in 15% and 31% of patients, respectively. No new Grade 5 events occurred with additional follow-up.
  • These data were presented at the 62nd ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition.
  • Tecartus is an autologous, anti-CD19 CAR T cell therapy.
