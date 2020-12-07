Stock futures, led by Dow Jones, S&P dip as Wall Street awaits coronavirus aid
Dec. 07, 2020 5:54 AM ETBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor43 Comments
- Stimulus appears to be back in the driver's seat that's needed to power the market higher as new coronavirus cases exceeded 200K for a fourth straight day on Saturday and much of California went into lockdown.
- Weak non-farm payrolls data from Friday, which showed the fewest number of workers (245,000) added to the U.S. economy in six months, had built on expectations for a coronavirus aid package, helping send stock indexes to fresh all-time highs.
- Now, a bipartisan group of senators is poised to unveil a new $908B stimulus bill as early as today, though futures are holding their breath before any formal announcement: Dow -0.3%; S&P 500 -0.3%; Nasdaq -0.1%.
- The plan includes $288B in small business aid, $180B in unemployment benefits, $160B for cash-strapped state and local governments, as well as help for troubled sectors, including $17B for the airline industry.
- Louisiana Republican Senator Bill Cassidy, part of the group behind the effort, also told Fox News Sunday that he was "optimistic" that both President Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell "will come on board" with the proposal.