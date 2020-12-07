Power REIT boost Core FFO through property acquisition

Dec. 07, 2020 Power REIT (PW)
  • Power REIT (NYSEMKT:PW) has acquired a 2.11 acre parcel in Crowley County, Colorado through a wholly owned subsidiary, PropCo.
  • As part of the transaction, Power REIT has agreed to fund the immediate construction of an 18,528 square foot greenhouse and processing facility for ~$1.3M including the land acquisition cost.
  • Concurrent with the acquisition of the Property, PropCo entered into a 20-year triple-net lease with a Green Mile, tenant with two, five-year renewal options
  • The lease is structured to provide straight-line annual rent of ~$252,000 which represents an unleveraged CORE FFO yield of ~19.2% on the invested capital.
  • The transaction increases CORE FFO on a run rate basis by ~$0.13 per share.
  • Source: Press Release
