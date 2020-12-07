AstraZeneca's Calquence shows long-term efficacy and tolerability in patients with blood cancer
Dec. 07, 2020 6:40 AM ETAstraZeneca PLC (AZN)AZNBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Long-term follow-up results from the positive ACE-LY-004 Phase II trial showed patients with relapsed or refractory mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) treated with AstraZeneca's (NASDAQ:AZN) CALQUENCE (acalabrutinib) remained progression free for a median of 22 months, with median overall survival not yet reached at three years of follow-up.
- At a median follow up of 38.1 months, 55 patients (44%) either remained on treatment (24 patients) or continued to be followed for survival (31 patients).
- Median duration of response (DOR) was 28.6 months.
- Estimated DOR rate and PFS rate at 36 months at 36 months was 41.9% and 37.2%, respectively.
- The safety and tolerability profile remained consistent, with only 14 patients (11%) having discontinued treatment due to adverse events (AEs).
- Additionally, an exploratory analysis of 30 patients meeting the criteria for minimal residual disease (MRD) evaluation showed six patients (20%) achieved a complete response and undetectable MRD (uMRD) and maintained uMRD at last assessment.
- The data was presented at the 62nd ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition.
- Shares up 2% premarket.