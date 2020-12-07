AstraZeneca's Calquence shows long-term efficacy and tolerability in patients with blood cancer

Dec. 07, 2020 6:40 AM ETAstraZeneca PLC (AZN)AZNBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • Long-term follow-up results from the positive ACE-LY-004 Phase II trial showed patients with relapsed or refractory mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) treated with AstraZeneca's (NASDAQ:AZN) CALQUENCE (acalabrutinib) remained progression free for a median of 22 months, with median overall survival not yet reached at three years of follow-up.
  • At a median follow up of 38.1 months, 55 patients (44%) either remained on treatment (24 patients) or continued to be followed for survival (31 patients).
  • Median duration of response (DOR) was 28.6 months.
  • Estimated DOR rate and PFS rate at 36 months at 36 months was 41.9% and 37.2%, respectively.
  • The safety and tolerability profile remained consistent, with only 14 patients (11%) having discontinued treatment due to adverse events (AEs).
  • Additionally, an exploratory analysis of 30 patients meeting the criteria for minimal residual disease (MRD) evaluation showed six patients (20%) achieved a complete response and undetectable MRD (uMRD) and maintained uMRD at last assessment.
  • The data was presented at the 62nd ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition.
  • Shares up 2% premarket.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.