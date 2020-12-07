Duke Realty boosts development starts guidance for the year

Dec. 07, 2020 7:16 AM ETDuke Realty Corporation (DRE)DREBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) boosts guidance for 2020 development starts to $775M-$850M from its previous range of $650M-$800M after disclosing recent development transactions.
  • The REIT executed two leases in speculative development projects in the under construction pipeline, with scheduled project delivery dates not until the second quarter of 2021; that raises the pre-leasing level of the Sept. 30, 2020 under-construction pipeline to 76% from the reported 63% level at Q3-end.
  • It also started seven development projects since the end of Q3, totaling $405M that are 73% pre-leased in aggregate.
  • "The announced transactions, including the year-to-date total as of Sept. 30th, brings the company’s total development starts for 2020 to 5.8M square feet and a projected $780M in total project costs, with an initial pre-leasing level of 64%," said Chairman and CEO Jim Connor.
