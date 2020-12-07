Foley Trasimene Acquisition II shares surge on merger announcement with Paysafe at $9B valuation
Dec. 07, 2020 7:28 AM ETFoley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II Units (BFTU)BFTU, PSFE.WSBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor74 Comments
- Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (BFTU) and Paysafe Group Holdings Limited announces plan of merger at an implied pro-forma enterprise value for Paysafe of ~$9B.
- The newly combined company will operate as Paysafe and plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PSFE. Bill Foley to become Chairman of the board of directors and Paysafe CEO Philip McHugh will continue leading the combined company.
- Paysafe is a leading integrated payments platform, with a two-sided consumer and merchant network processing $100B volume. The company's core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers around the world to connect and transact seamlessly through payment processing, digital wallet and online cash solutions.
- Transaction includes a $2B fully committed PIPE from investors including a $500M investment from Fidelity National Title Insurance Co., Chicago Title Insurance Co., Commonwealth Land Title Insurance Co. and Fidelity & Guaranty Life Insurance Co., and a $350M investment from Cannae Holdings (NYSE:CNNE), Other institutional investors include Third Point LLC, Suvretta Capital Management, Hedosophia and the Federated Hermes Kaufmann Funds.
- The transaction is expected to close in 1H21.
- William P. Foley, II, Founder and Chairman of Foley Trasimene, stated, “We believe we can further enhance Paysafe’s growth trajectory through accelerated operational transformation and M&A, enabled by our de-levered balance sheet. Paysafe delivers a unique value proposition in large and high-growth markets, such as gaming and e-commerce, enabling the company to generate strong organic revenue growth and margin expansion. With a proven strategy and an experienced management team and our newly formed partnership, we believe Paysafe has significant long-term growth potential.”
- Shares up 13% premarket.