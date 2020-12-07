Celyad Oncology slips 5% after suspending developmemt of CYAD-01 in early-stage THINK trial
Dec. 07, 2020 7:31 AM ETCelyad Oncology SA (CYAD)CYADBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) announces updates from its shRNA-based anti-B cell maturation antigen (BCMA) allogeneic CAR T candidate, CYAD-211, and autologous NKG2D receptor-based CAR T candidates, CYAD-01 and CYAD-02.
- CYAD-211 and IMMUNICY-1 Phase 1 Trial Update:
- IMMUNICY-1 will evaluate the safety and clinical activity of a single infusion of CYAD-211 following preconditioning chemotherapy cyclophosphamide and fludarabine in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (r/r MM).
- CYAD-211 demonstrated robust anti-tumor activity in vitro and in vivo concurrent with lack of alloreactivity in preclinical MM models.
- No demonstrable evidence of GvHD was observed confirming efficient inhibition of alloreactivity.
- Proof-of-principle data from the initial dose cohorts and clinical activity data from the full dose-escalation trial are expected during H1 and H2 2021, respectively.
- CYAD-01 and THINK Phase 1 Trial Update: CYAD-01 was evaluated for the treatment of patients with r/r acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) in the Phase 1 THINK trial.
- Overall, 8 of the 11 patients planned per protocol in the THINK trial were treated with OptimAb-produced CYAD-01 cells. No dose-limiting toxicities were reported.
- Stable disease (SD) was achieved in two of eight patients; an additional MDS patient became eligible for an allogeneic stem cell transplantation after treatment with CYAD-01 and achieved a complete response.
- No objective responses were observed.
- The company has decided to discontinue the development of CYAD-01 for the treatment of r/r AML/MDS based on clinical futility observed to date.
- CYAD-02 and CYCLE-1 Phase 1 Trial Update in patients with r/r AML / MDS:
- CYAD-02 incorporates shRNA to target the NKG2D ligands MICA and MICB. In preclinical models, shRNA-mediated knockdown of MICA and MICB expression on NKG2D receptor-based CAR T cells has shown enhanced in vitro expansion, as well as enhanced in vivo engraftment and persistence of the CAR T cells, as compared to first-generation NKG2D receptor-based CAR T cells.
- To date, seven patients were evaluable for clinical activity. CYAD-02 was generally well-tolerated.
- Of the five very high-risk MDS patients: (i) three patients demonstrated anti-leukemic activity with the single patient evaluated at dose level 3 achieved a marrow complete response (mCR) at first assessment (ongoing); (ii) two additional patients exhibited a durable SD of more than five months (one of two ongoing).
- Of the two adverse AML patients, one patient demonstrated anti-leukemic activity with a SD of four months (ongoing).
- The dose level 3 cohort of the CYCLE-1 trial is ongoing. Additional safety and efficacy data are expected during H1 2021.
- These updates were virtually presented at the 62nd ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition.
- Shares down 5% premarket.