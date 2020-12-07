Pfizer, Sangamo gene therapy for hemophilia shows sustained factor VII activity
Dec. 07, 2020
- Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) report that giroctocogene fitelparvovec (SB-525 or PF-07055480), an investigational gene therapy for patients with severe hemophilia A, demonstrated sustained factor VIII activity levels in high dose 3 x 1013 vg/kg cohort.
- All five patients in the cohort had at least one year of follow-up and showed sustained FVIII activity levels, with a group median FVIII activity of 56.9% and a group geometric mean FVIII activity of 70.4% via chromogenic assay from week 9 to 52.
- Steady-state FVIII activity was achieved for all patients in the 3 x 1013 vg/kg cohort within 9 weeks of treatment with giroctocogene fitelparvovec, with no bleeding events and no FVIII infusions (beyond 3 weeks post-infusion) within the first year. As of the cutoff date of August 31, 2020, one patient had one target joint bleed requiring FVIII therapy, occurring after week 52.
- "Our focus now is to confirm these exciting findings in the Phase 3 study, and to gather long-term data by following these patients and others in the Phase 3 study over a longer period of time," said Andrew D. Leavitt, MD, Professor of Medicine, University of California, San Francisco, CA, and investigator of the Alta and AFFINE studies.
- Pfizer says it's on track for a readout from the AFFINE pivotal Phase 3 trial in 2022.
- Giroctocogene fitelparvovec was generally well tolerated. As previously reported, one patient in the 3 x 1013 vg/kg dose cohort had a treatment-related serious adverse event of hypotension (grade 3) and fever (grade 2), with symptoms of headache and tachycardia, which occurred six hours post-infusion with giroctocogene fitelparvovec, and which fully resolved within 24 hours.
