AstroNova EPS misses by $0.02, misses on revenue
Dec. 07, 2020 7:33 AM ETAstroNova, Inc. (ALOT)ALOTBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT): FQ3 GAAP EPS of $0.00 misses by $0.02.
- Revenue of $28.02M (-15.9% Y/Y) misses by $0.83M.
- Bookings were $27.9M vs. $32.6M year ago.
- “Our Product Identification segment delivered both revenue and margin improvements in the quarter while Test & Measurement continued to reflect the effects of the Boeing 737 MAX grounding and COVID-19 on the commercial aerospace industry,” said Greg Woods, AstroNova’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Overall performance was aided by continuous improvement initiatives and reduced operating expenses. During the quarter we continued to invest in new products and technologies to support growth across our businesses.
