Lamb Weston gains after JPMorgan calls it a post-pandemic recovery pick
Dec. 07, 2020 7:33 AM ETLamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW)LWBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- JPMorgan upgrades Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) to an Overweight rating after having it slotted at Neutral on what it sees as a clearer path to recovery.
- Analyst Ken Goldman: "Given how effective the vaccines may be, investors are increasingly focused on beneficiaries of the post-COVID recovery. With ~85% of prepandemic sales going to food-away-from-home customers, LW is one of the few companies we cover that fits the recovery narrative."
- "We remain comfortable with the longer-term growth prospect of the french fry category and LW’s position within it, especially when considering that (a) LW’s weekly branded retail takeaway growth has not fallen below 30% since early March, and (b) even during an unprecedented decline in foodaway-from-home demand, LW seemingly has not made meaningful price concessions."
- The firm assigns a price target of $89 off higher EPS estimates for 2021. The average Wall Street PT is $75.75.
- Shares of Lamb Weston are up 1.05% in premarket action to $77.19.