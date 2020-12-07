Sinovac Biotech reports Q3 results
Dec. 07, 2020
- Sinovac Biotech (NASDAQ:SVA): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.10.
- Revenue of $115.45M (+79.4% Y/Y).
- Mr. Weidong Yin, Chairman, President, and CEO of Sinovac, commented, “We are pleased to report strong performance during the third quarter of 2020 with growth in sales and net income. Sales activities in China’s vaccine market returned to normal as the number of reported COVID-19 cases was dramatically reduced due to strict lockdown measures implemented by the government. Consequently, all of our commercialized product sales rebounded in the third quarter on a sequential and year-over-year basis. In particular, as we entered flu season for 2020-2021, demand for the flu vaccine was stronger than previous years due to the COVID-19 outbreak.”
