Universal Music acquires Bob Dylan's entire song catalog
Dec. 07, 2020 7:37 AM ETVivendi SE (VIVHY)VIVHYBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Universal Music Publishing Group (OTCPK:VIVHY) acquires Bob Dylan's entire catalog of songs, which includes over 600 copyrights spanning 60 years.
- Dylan's catalog was previously administered by Sony/ATV Music Publishing.
- "To represent the body of work of one of the greatest songwriters of all time - whose cultural importance can't be overstated - is both a privilege and a responsibility. The UMPG global team is honored to be Bob Dylan's publishing partner and I especially want to acknowledge Marc Cimino whose passion and perseverance were instrumental in bringing this opportunity to us. We look forward to working with Bob and the team in ensuring his artistry continues to reach and inspire generations of fans, recording artists and songwriters around the world," says UMPG chairman and CEO Jody Gerson.
- Terms weren't disclosed, but Variety sources say the deal was "easily in nine figures."
- Last week, Stevie Nicks sold 80% of her publishing catalog to Primary Wave for $100M.