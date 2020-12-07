SL Green boosts share buyback program by $500M
- SL Green's (NYSE:SLG) board authorizes the REIT to increase its share repurchase program by an additional $500M of common stock, bringing the program to a total of $3.5B.
- "We believe the stock price continues to significantly lag behind the real financial value of the platform. So we intend to continue to invest in a strategic share repurchase program with the proceeds from asset sales as we believe strongly that using incremental capital to buy our stock provides our shareholders the highest return on investment," said Chairman and CEO Marc Holliday.
