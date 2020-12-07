First Majestic to start paying dividends after Q1 2021

Dec. 07, 2020 7:44 AM ETFirst Majestic Silver Corp. (AG)AGBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor18 Comments
  • First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) says its board adopted an inaugural dividend policy in which the company plans to pay quarterly dividends of 1% of net revenues beginning at the end of Q1 2021.
  • "The announcement of our inaugural dividend policy is a major milestone for the company and validates the overall strength and sustainability of the business given our robust operations in Mexico," First Majestic President and CEO Keith Neumeyer says.
  • AG shares have dropped 2% over the past year, lagging the S&P 500 as well as broader silver futures prices, as illustrated by the 42% gain in the iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) over the period:
