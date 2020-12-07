Poultry stocks on watch after Chick-fil-A lawsuit

  • Chick-fil-A fires off a lawsuit against chicken suppliers Tyson Farms (NYSE:TSN), Perdue Farms, Pilgrim's Pride (NASDAQ:PPC), Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) and others.
  • The suit alleges the group coordinated to artificially raise prices on billions of dollars of its purchases by sharing bidding and pricing details. As a result, Chick-fil-A maintains it overpaid for chicken supplies.
  • Separately, the DOJ has indicted ten industry executives in separate cases this year and several suppliers have faced lawsuits alleging conspiracy to inflate broiler chicken prices from grocers, retailers and consumers.
  • Tyson and Pilgrim's Pride are both down about 0.50% in premarket action.
