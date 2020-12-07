Honduras Próspera selects Jacobs for development projects
Dec. 07, 2020
- Jacobs (NYSE:J) was selected by Honduras Próspera to assist in community planning services to advance economic development and help spur job creation for a new city on the island of Roatán in Central America. It will work with Honduras Próspera to structure municipal government and citizen services.
- The company's initial role includes advising the development group's leaders and planners as they establish zoning, finalize plans for utility systems, roads and rights-of-way, and structure administration and services.
- "Partnering with Honduras Próspera to help the people of Roatán achieve their vision for economic growth is part of our commitment to creating sustainable communities and social value," said Jacobs Executive Vice President for People & Places Solutions Ken Gilmartin. "This project will benefit the community for many years to come. Using our experience in municipal government operations and complex infrastructure projects, like the Panama Canal terminal expansion, to bring this project to life is a privilege."