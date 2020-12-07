SL Green signs 393K square feet of office leases in Manhattan QTD
Dec. 07, 2020 8:08 AM ETSL Green Realty Corp. (SLG)SLGBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Amid the pandemic, SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) signs 393K square feet of Manhattan office leases in Q4-to-date, bringing total volume of Manhattan office leases signed YTD to 1.18M square feet.
- Leases expected to be signed before the end of the year will result in more than 400K square feet of Manhattan office leases signed in Q4 and total Manhattan office leasing volume in excess of 1.2M square feet for the year.
- Since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, SLG has signed seven leases at One Vanderbilt Avenue, its trophy office tower across the street from Grand Central Terminal.
- Significant leases include Travelers Indemnity signing a five-year lease renewal for 133,479 square feet at 485 Lexington Ave.; Heidrick & Struggles, International Inc. signing a new 12-year lease covering 36,031 square feet for the entire 25th floor at One Vanderbilt; and Cohen & Gresser signing a 10-year lease extension for 33,900 square feed on the entire 19th-21st floors at 800 Third Ave.
- SL Green's investor conference starts at 10:00 AM ET.
- Previously: SL Green boosts share buyback program by $500M (Dec. 7)