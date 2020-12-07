Nabriva Therapeutics shares gain as Sinovant expands Xenleta support in China
Dec. 07, 2020
- Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) announces restructuring its license agreement for community acquired bacterial pneumonia treatment Xenleta in the greater China region. Sinovant Sciences will now provide additional manufacturing and regulatory support.
- The amendment accelerates components of a $5M milestone payment to Nabriva that was previously payable upon the treatment's regulatory approval in China, including a $1M payment in Q4.
- Nabriva is also eligible for approximately $90M in additional payments tied to certain regulatory and commercial milestones for Xenleta in China. The company will also receive low double-digit royalties on sales.
- Sinovant Sciences is currently concluding its Xenleta clinical trial in China.
- Nabriva shares are up 4% pre-market to $3.85.
