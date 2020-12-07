EOG, HEXO among premarket losers
- scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) -40% on complete response letter from FDA for FUROSCIX.
- Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) -28% on positive topline results for LANTERN phase 2 randomized controlled study of LYR-210 for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.
- Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) -28% on highlights from ASH and corporate update event.
- Nano Dimension NNDM -15% on pricing $180M direct offering.
- China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) -14%.
- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals BLCM -11% as clinical hold placed on BPX-601 phase 1/2 clinical trial.
- Globus Maritime Limited GLBS -12% on Q3 results.
- NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) -10%.
- Fangdd Network (NASDAQ:DUO) -10%.
- Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) -10%.
- China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) -9%.
- Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) -9%.
- Iconix Brand (NASDAQ:ICON) -9%.
- Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) -8%.
- XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) -8%. on filing for capital raise.
- HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) -7%.
- Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) -7%.
- Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) -8% as S-1 registration statement declared effective.
- Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) -7%.
- Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSCO) -6%.
- Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) -6%.
- Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE:STPK) -7%.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) -6% on Q3 results.
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEMKT:IGC) -6%.
- EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) -29%.
- EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) -35%.