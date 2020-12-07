EOG, HEXO among premarket losers

Dec. 07, 2020 8:41 AM ETSCPH, LYRA, APTO, GGE, NAOV, DUO, TRIL, CAAS, AMTX, ICON, PPSI, XPEV, HEXO, AHG, RIDE, OEG, CTOS, FRSX, STEM, JKS, IGC, EOG, ENLCBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) -40% on complete response letter from FDA for FUROSCIX.
  • Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) -28% on positive topline results for LANTERN phase 2 randomized controlled study of LYR-210 for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.
  • Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) -28% on highlights from ASH and corporate update event.
  • Nano Dimension NNDM -15% on pricing $180M direct offering.
  • China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) -14%.
  • Bellicum Pharmaceuticals BLCM -11% as clinical hold placed on BPX-601 phase 1/2 clinical trial.
  • Globus Maritime Limited GLBS -12% on Q3 results.
  • NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) -10%.
  • Fangdd Network (NASDAQ:DUO) -10%.
  • Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) -10%.
  • China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) -9%.
  • Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) -9%.
  • Iconix Brand (NASDAQ:ICON) -9%.
  • Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) -8%.
  • XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) -8%. on filing for capital raise.
  • HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) -7%.
  • Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) -7%.
  • Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) -8% as S-1 registration statement declared effective.
  • Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) -7%.
  • Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSCO) -6%.
  • Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) -6%.
  • Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE:STPK) -7%.
  • JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) -6% on Q3 results.
  • India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEMKT:IGC) -6%.
  • EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) -29%.
  • EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) -35%.
