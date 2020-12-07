Teladoc Health falls 2% after Stephens calls it a "show me" story
Dec. 07, 2020 8:42 AM ETTeladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC)TDOCBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor51 Comments
- Stephens drops its rating on Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) to Equal Weight after having it slotted at Overweight on concerns over competition and valuation.
- "While we are not forecasting a deceleration in fundamentals for the telehealth industry, we see the TDOC story as now more of a show me story, particularly towards their long-term synergy targets," warns the firm.
- Shares of Teladoc are down 1.57% premarket to $200.46.
- The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on Teladoc is Neutral with a "F" value grade holding it back.