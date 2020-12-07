Sunworks offloads debt, strengthens balance sheet
Dec. 07, 2020 8:47 AM ET Sunworks, Inc. (SUNW) SUNW By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) +6.3% PM, sold ~3.8M shares for raising ~20M in gross proceeds via at-the-market offerings.
- Partial proceeds to be used to fully repay the outstanding balance of ~$2.7M under its loan agreement with CrowdOut Capital.
- "We have successfully bolstered our balance sheet, eliminated costly debt, and strengthened our working capital position," chairman Chuck Cargile commented.
- The company is actively recruiting a permanent CEO for leading the next phase of Sunworks' evolution and fulfillment of backlog; expects to have a permanent CEO in place in 1Q21.