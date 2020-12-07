Sunworks offloads debt, strengthens balance sheet

Dec. 07, 2020 8:47 AM ETSunworks, Inc. (SUNW)SUNWBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor6 Comments
  • Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) +6.3% PM, sold ~3.8M shares for raising ~20M in gross proceeds via at-the-market offerings.
  • Partial proceeds to be used to fully repay the outstanding balance of ~$2.7M under its loan agreement with CrowdOut Capital.
  • "We have successfully bolstered our balance sheet, eliminated costly debt, and strengthened our working capital position," chairman Chuck Cargile commented.
  • The company is actively recruiting a permanent CEO for leading the next phase of Sunworks' evolution and fulfillment of backlog; expects to have a permanent CEO in place in 1Q21.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.