Phononic and Fabrinet collaborates to enhance production of high-performance Thermoelectrics

Dec. 07, 2020 8:47 AM ETFabrinet (FN)FNBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • To support the growing demand from optical communications, 5G mobile, and automotive LiDAR, Phononic, a global leader in solid-state cooling and heating technology to dramatically expand high-volume manufacturing capabilities beyond its existing Durham, NC, factory with Fabrinet’s (NYSE:FN) state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Thailand.
  • “We are very pleased to partner with Phononic to leverage our core technical competency while expanding our coverage of the optical component value chain,” said Dr. Harpal Gill, President & COO of Fabrinet. “Phononic is disrupting the optical component space with their leading performance and power consumption savings and we are excited to help them expand and meet anticipated demand.”
  • With 12 straight quarters of growth, Phononic forecasts to increase revenue in 2020 from their optoelectronics business unit by over 150% compared to 2019.
  • Press release
