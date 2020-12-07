Vail Resorts on watch after Truist says recovery is priced in already
Dec. 07, 2020
- Truist is the latest firm to turn cautious on Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) ahead of a pandemic-disrupted ski season.
- The firm clips its rating on Vail to Hold from Buy on what it sees as a less favorable risk/reward.
- "Year-to-date, MTN is the best performing stock in our lodging-leisure coverage universe, up approx. 16% vs. the average name in our coverage down 20%. While we are strong believers in a rapid recovery for leisure travel driven by plenty of pent-up demand, that recovery looks priced in for shares of MTN."
- Truist assigns a price target of $243 to rep 14% downside potential.
- Shares of Vail are down 0.35% in premarket action.
