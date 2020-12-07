FDA rejects scPharma's Furoscix application, again
Dec. 07, 2020 8:56 AM ETscPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH)SCPHBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) slips 38% in premarket in reaction to yet another complete response letter (CRL) from the FDA regarding its regarding marketing application for Furoscix (furosemide) for the treatment of worsening heart failure due to congestion.
- The FDA cited their need to conduct pre-approval inspections at two of the company's third-party manufacturing facilities that could not be conducted due to travel restrictions. Additionally it raised questions related to testing, labeling, and features of the combination product unrelated to the drug constituent.
- The agency also flagged deficiencies at the third-party facility where its off-the-shelf alcohol swabs are manufactured.
- The company had refiled the application in July this year, after after receiving CRL earlier in June 2018.