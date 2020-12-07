Fate Therapeutics jumps 9% after ASH presentation attracts attention

  • Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) trades higher after a presentation over the weekend at the ASH conference on FT516 data.
  • "Given the heavily pretreated nature of these patients, we believe FT516 played a dominant role in the combination’s activity, further de-risking iNK cells as a therapeutic modality. In our view, these data showcase the therapeutic potential of Fate's PSC-NK pipeline, and will likely attract additional investor interest," updates Oppenheimer analyst Matthew Biegler.
  • The firm keeps an Outperform rating on Fate and boosts its price target to $70 from $60.
  • Shares of FATE are up 8.55% in premarket trading.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.