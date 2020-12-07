Fate Therapeutics jumps 9% after ASH presentation attracts attention
Dec. 07, 2020 9:00 AM ETFate Therapeutics, Inc. (FATE)FATEBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) trades higher after a presentation over the weekend at the ASH conference on FT516 data.
- "Given the heavily pretreated nature of these patients, we believe FT516 played a dominant role in the combination’s activity, further de-risking iNK cells as a therapeutic modality. In our view, these data showcase the therapeutic potential of Fate's PSC-NK pipeline, and will likely attract additional investor interest," updates Oppenheimer analyst Matthew Biegler.
- The firm keeps an Outperform rating on Fate and boosts its price target to $70 from $60.
- Shares of FATE are up 8.55% in premarket trading.