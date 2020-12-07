Accenture downgraded at Susquehanna on rally, software partner softness

Dec. 07, 2020 9:00 AM ETAccenture plc (ACN)ACN, XLKBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • With shares up more than 18% off an October low, Susquehanna downgrades Accenture (NYSE:ACN) from Positive to Neutral.
  • Analyst James Friedman notes that the rally pushed Accenture above the firm's $250 price target, prompting the step to the sidelines "awaiting a better entry point."
  • Friedman notes that there are some "encouraging industry-level signs" for Accenture, but he also notes that some software partners have been "hitting air pockets," which poses a risk.
  • Accenture shares are down 0.7% pre-market to $251.68.
  • Upcoming catalyst: Accenture will report fiscal Q1 results on December 17.
  • Here's a look at how Accenture shares have performed against the tech sector (NYSEARCA:XLK) and the S&P 500 over the past six months:

