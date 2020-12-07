NortonLifeLock to buy global cybersecurity software solutions firm Avira for ~$360M

Dec. 07, 2020 9:09 AM ETNortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK)NLOKBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) announces agreement to buy Avira, a Germany-headquartered, global cybersecurity software solutions firm serving the Consumer and OEM markets, from Investcorp for $360M.
  • This transaction advances NortonLifeLock’s aspiration to bring Cyber Safety to everyone; accelerates international growth in Europe and key emerging markets; and adds ~3 points of growth to the revenue with more than 1.5M paying customers.
  • Avira CEO Travis Witteveen and CTO Matthias Ollig to join the NortonLifeLock leadership team.
  • The transaction will be financially accretive in the first year, to achieve ~50% operating margin post-synergies; and is expected to close in Q1 2021.
