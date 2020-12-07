NewRez forms mortgage JV with minority-owned Minkiti Group in DC
Dec. 07, 2020 New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ)
- New Residential's (NYSE:NRZ) NewRez national mortgage lender and servicer unit partners with The Menkiti Group, a D.C.-based minority-owned integrated real estate services company, to form a new joint venture mortgage company, Mission Mortgage.
- Mission Mortgage, focused on residential mortgage lending, will be headquartered in Washington, DC, with clients across DC, Maryland, and Virginia.
- The JV is NewRez's 19th partnership under the portfolio of Shelter Mortgage Company, the NewRez business division focused on JV lending.
- In line with The Menkiti Group’s efforts to invest in its local community, Mission Mortgage will make a donation to a charitable cause for every closed loan. The priority areas of impact will be housing, education, youth and entrepreneurship, and will be facilitated by The CPMG Foundation, a non-profit organization co-founded by The Menkiti Group.
