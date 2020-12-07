Fisker partners with Cox Automotive and Rivus for after-sales services across the U.K
Dec. 07, 2020 9:31 AM ETFisker Inc. (FSR)FSRBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Fisker (NYSE:FSR) has signed agreements with Cox Automotive U.K. and Rivus Fleet Solutions to provide a range of after-sales services for the U.K. market.
- Cox and Rivus will provide outsourced solutions covering various areas such as vehicle delivery, service / maintenance, fleet management, mobile fleet servicing, valuation, trade-in, refurbishment and remarketing.
- “In creating Fisker as a company focused on both product and ownership experience breakthroughs, partnerships with the world’s leading service providers are an essential element to deliver that vision,” commented Fisker Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Henrik Fisker. “With recent U.K. government announcements related to electric vehicles, we believe Fisker will be well placed and well timed to make significant progress in this important market, supported by Cox and Rivus as essential delivery partners.”
- Martin Forbes, president of Cox Automotive International, said, “Fisker will be an exciting addition to the U.K. market and will be able to take advantage of the full range of physical and digital services we have to support vehicle manufacturers. Our aim is to provide customers with the solutions needed to adapt to this fast-changing marketplace and, following the acquisition of CWL Limited this year, we have been investing heavily in our vehicle services and EV infrastructure to meet the expected growth in EV registrations.”
- Earlier this year, Fisker confirmed it will commence opening consumer experience centers in major global cities from 2021 and intends to enter the U.K. market in 2023 with London experience center estimated to open in 2022.
- Shares up 3.5% premarket.