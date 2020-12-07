Southwest tracks higher after Bernstein fires off a buy call
Dec. 07, 2020 9:31 AM ETSouthwest Airlines Co. (LUV)LUVBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Bernstein hikes Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) to an Outperform rating after having it slotted at Market Perform.
- The firm has an interesting angle on the implications of a vaccine arriving shortly.
- "There may not be light at the end of the tunnel, but vaccines tell you there is an end. The timing of their deployment also suggests that the end will come before a major airline fails. This lowers the risk that LUV might have had to compete with an advantaged at scale competitor emerging from a restructuring process (a good thing)."
- Shares of Southwest are up 0.61% in early trading.
- Compare Southwest's Seeking Alpha Quant Rating to peers.