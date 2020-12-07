S&P 500 eases with eyes on Washington for a COVID relief deal
Dec. 07, 2020 9:33 AM ETSP500, DJI, COMP.IND, NDX, XLK, XLE, XLFBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor7 Comments
- The stimulus talk is back at the forefront for Wall Street, although "relief package" may be more apt for a bill that won't include any direct checks.
- The S&P (SP500) is down 0.2%, pulling back from all-time highs. The Dow (DJI) is off 0.2%. The Nasdaq (COMP) is up 0.1% and the Nasdaq 100 (NDX), up 0.1%, is on an eight-session winning streak.
- Optimism is building for a deal on a bipartisan relief bill of $908B and investors are waiting for details to come as soon as today. It's still unclear, though, whether Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell or House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will back the proposal.
- Information Technology (NYSEARCA:XLK) is the only S&P sector gaining ground. Apple is helping after a report that it's working on its own in-house Mac chips.
- Tesla +3% is leading the megacaps.
- The cyclical sectors are the weakest following their surge in the past month. Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) -2.3% and Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) -0.7% are at the bottom.