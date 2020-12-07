Discovery names Hulu's Keller to lead ad sales as streaming launch nears

Dec. 07, 2020 9:43 AM ETDiscovery, Inc. (WBDWV)WBDWV, DISCKBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
  • Discovery (DISCA -0.7%) is tapping Jim Keller from Hulu (DIS -1.1%) to lead digital ad sales and advanced advertising - a move tied directly to the imminent launch of the Discovery Plus streaming service.
  • Keller exits Hulu after nearly seven years there. Disney had folded Hulu's ad sales team under the oversight of Disney's President of Ad Sales Rita Ferro.
  • He'll be in charge of guiding Discovery Plus' data-driven approach to ad sales, as well as leading the company's "TV Everywhere" streaming apps, video on demand, owned sites, programmatic and social.
  • Prior to joining Hulu, Keller served in leadership roles at NBCUniversal.
