Explosion at Magellan storage tank facility injures seven

  • Seven contractors were injured, four critically, when a storage tank at Magellan Midstream Partners' (MMP -1.7%) Corpus Christi petroleum facility in Texas exploded after catching fire Saturday morning; two have since been released.
  • The fire began near a crude oil storage tank that was being cleaned and inspected, but operations at the tank farm are now "functional," a Magellan manager said yesterday.
  • The deputy chief of the Corpus Christi Fire Department says the cause of the explosion remains under investigation.
  • Magellan Midstream has gained ~20% since Seeking Alpha published Brad Thomas' bullish analysis which called the MLP a "retirement dream stock."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.