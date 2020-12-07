Explosion at Magellan storage tank facility injures seven
Dec. 07, 2020 Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP)
- Seven contractors were injured, four critically, when a storage tank at Magellan Midstream Partners' (MMP -1.7%) Corpus Christi petroleum facility in Texas exploded after catching fire Saturday morning; two have since been released.
- The fire began near a crude oil storage tank that was being cleaned and inspected, but operations at the tank farm are now "functional," a Magellan manager said yesterday.
- The deputy chief of the Corpus Christi Fire Department says the cause of the explosion remains under investigation.
